Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $31.36 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 187.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,902 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

