SingularityNET Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $218.90 million and $16.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014888 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,790.53 or 1.00037175 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18027636 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $15,244,404.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.