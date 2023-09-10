Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $59.47 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,569 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Conagra Brands worth $59,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CAG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.10. 2,943,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.