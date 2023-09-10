Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 530 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HUM traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.73. The stock had a trading volume of 910,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.41 and a 200 day moving average of $488.01. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

