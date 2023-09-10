Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $7.07 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. In Depth Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $30,926,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.6 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,428.19. 509,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,255.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,246.29.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

