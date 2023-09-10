Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. PRA Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $75,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 203,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,331. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $760.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

