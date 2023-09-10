Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $88.97 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.95% of Repligen worth $88,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repligen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after buying an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $80,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $76,155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 277,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Repligen Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $6.78 on Friday, hitting $161.42. 834,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $235.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.