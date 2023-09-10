Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 65,374 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,374 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $103,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.55. 776,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

