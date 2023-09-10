Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60,709 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,104,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 114,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 21.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 781,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,824,000 after purchasing an additional 74,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

