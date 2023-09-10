Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,771 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Axon Enterprise worth $125,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.71. The stock had a trading volume of 359,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,718. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,556,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,265 shares of company stock worth $9,905,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

