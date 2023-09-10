Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1,973.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 723,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,052,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $214,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $237.99. 1,234,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average of $220.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Get Our Latest Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,369 shares of company stock worth $18,383,272. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.