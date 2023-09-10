Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.01. 206,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,746. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.