Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $9.50 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 2.9 %

Establishment Labs stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. 134,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.