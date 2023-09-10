Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $8.22 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.97. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

