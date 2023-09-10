Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

