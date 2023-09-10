Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Horizon worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 6,240,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.