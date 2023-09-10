Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 62,633 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 276.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $325,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

