Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,774,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,817 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,007,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

