Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AON traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.45. The stock had a trading volume of 750,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.10.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

