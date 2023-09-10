Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. 9,821,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,580. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

