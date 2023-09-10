Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 298.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,158,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 981,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

