Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $66,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company had a trading volume of 711,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,655. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

