Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 73,398 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,398 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment makes up 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.95% of AeroVironment worth $68,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.4 %

AVAV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 289,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $124.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.