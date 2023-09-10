Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $56.34 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $56,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after buying an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,147,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 193.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 261,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.31. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

