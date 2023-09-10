Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 57,493 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 3.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $60,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 458,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.