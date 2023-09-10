Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $58.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of Hologic worth $58,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 55.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

HOLX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,445. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

