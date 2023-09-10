Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 4,892 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bio-Techne worth $48,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after buying an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

