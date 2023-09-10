Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $61.93 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $61,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 176,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,694,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,955,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,416,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 413,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

