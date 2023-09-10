Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $49.91 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $49,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,109,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,736,000 after buying an additional 313,259 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $428,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,705,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,900 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

HALO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 980,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,305. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

