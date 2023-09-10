Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 901,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,112 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $47,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NATI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. 2,981,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,315. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

