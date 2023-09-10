Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $54.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Tyler Technologies worth $54,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,478. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.23 and its 200-day moving average is $377.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,436 shares of company stock worth $2,946,986. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

