Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $61.14 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $61,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $3,226,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,341. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day moving average is $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

