Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber makes up 0.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.25. 89,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $91.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
