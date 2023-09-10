Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber makes up 0.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.25. 89,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $91.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

