Hillman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.1% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $41.00 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

