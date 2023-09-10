Hillman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,535 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.0% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

