Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $138.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.