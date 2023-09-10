PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Purchases 511 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,730,000 after buying an additional 175,067 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 783,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,358,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,134,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 433.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 175,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 142,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. 15,373,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,534,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

