CoreView Capital Management Ltd Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 7.8% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of JD.com worth $60,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.40. 5,461,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,044. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

