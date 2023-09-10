CoreView Capital Management Ltd Acquires 130,600 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,600 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 4.2% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.88. 2,267,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.
View Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.