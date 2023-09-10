CoreView Capital Management Ltd Acquires 130,600 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,600 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 4.2% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.88. 2,267,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

