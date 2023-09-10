10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for about 1.1% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,096. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,680. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

View Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.