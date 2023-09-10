Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Raised by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,373 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 4.9% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 0.09% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $233,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after buying an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 478,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,204. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

