Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 3.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $109,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Floor & Decor Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

