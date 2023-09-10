Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,557 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.20. 3,804,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.