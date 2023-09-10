Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 337.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 1.7 %

ALB traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,571. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.02.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.