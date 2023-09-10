Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,181 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.18% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,314. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

