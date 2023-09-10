Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,483,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

