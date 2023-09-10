Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 72,408 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,408 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,977,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,020. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

