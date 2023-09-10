Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) by 1,046.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862,415 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition makes up about 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,412 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,965,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 330.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

