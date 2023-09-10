Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $18.89 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 562.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,362 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Burlington Stores worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $16,790,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

