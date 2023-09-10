Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Encompass Health worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

EHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. 465,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

